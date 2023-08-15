New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address - also his last before 2024 Lok Sabha polls - from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort as the country celebrates its 77th independence day today. There is a view that the prime minister may choose to chart the country's journey on his watch in various sectors since 2014 and outline his vision for the years ahead, something he has done in previous addresses as well.

Experts will also be looking for political messages in the address. Modi has mostly refrained from launching any direct political attack on opposition parties in his Independence Day addresses but has often stressed on the governance changes his dispensation has ushered in after a spell of "corruption" and policy paralysis.

India's rising global stature, new energy and purpose in pushing forward the country's development journey and increasing self-confidence of its population have been among the key themes of his speeches that have also highlighted the country's embrace of firm security and foreign policy doctrines guided solely by the national interest.

