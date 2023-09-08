New Delhi: The G20 Summit has officially commenced, marking the beginning of a highly-anticipated event that will captivate the national capital over the next two days. Preceding this momentous occasion, a media briefing set the stage for the high-energy proceedings soon to unfold. The summit is scheduled to take place at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam and will witness the participation of eminent world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, among others. Delhi has undergone a remarkable transformation, with significant beautification and infrastructure enhancements undertaken in preparation for this grand gathering. To ensure the safety of all attendees, security measures have been substantially bolstered in and around the city.