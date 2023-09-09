G20 SUMMIT DELHI 2023 PM MODI WELCOMES WORLD LEADERS FOR FIRST KEY SUMMIT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning reached the G20 Summit venue Bharat Mandapam here ahead of the two-day meeting of the top world leaders scheduled to begin later in the day.

He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among other officials.

Modi welcomed the G20 leaders upon their arrival at the venue and the leaders will participate in the first key summit which is expected to start at 10.30 am.

The three main summits are based on themes of One Earth, One Family and One Future.

India sees the G20 Presidency as a 'golden opportunity' and is ready to make a mark on the global stage. A host of world leaders have arrived in Delhi on Friday ahead of the summit, including US President Joe Biden, who held wide-ranging talks with PM Narendra Modi after his arrival.