India is holding the G20 Presidency in the eighteenth edition of a 20-member grouping which includes 19 nations and the European Union. India will make its mark on this "golden opportunity" on the global stage.

The mega conclave's broad agenda of the summit will revolve around 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- One Earth, One Family, One Future".

There will be three key summits through the event and One Earth will be held with world leaders attending it.

It will be one of the main topics of discussion at the G20 leaders' summit. The session will focus on accelerating climate action through increased mitigation and strengthening the agenda of global net zero emission as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the world leaders who arrived at the G20 Summit venue Bharat Mandapam ahead of the two-day meeting of the top world leaders.

He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among other officials.