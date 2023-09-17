Hyderabad: The Congress, which is determined to grab power in Telangana, is holding the Vijayabheri public meeting in Tukkuguda of Hyderabad on Sunday. Along with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and all the top Congress leaders, who came to the CWC, attended the meeting.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, all the top Congress leaders, who came to the CWC meet, were present at the public meeting. A sea of humanity was witnessed at the meeting as the TPCC arranged the meeting in a special way as scores of Congress leaders and workers flocked to the Vijayabheri meeting from all the constituencies of the state.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairman Sonia Gandhi will release a guarantee card comprising six guarantees to be implemented in Telangana if the Congress comes to power in the state at a meeting. Six guarantee schemes have been designed to boost the party's victory in the ensuing Assembly elections. It seems that the guarantees will be aimed at women, BCs, SCs, STs, farmers and the unemployed.