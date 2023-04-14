Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday unveiled the 125-ft tall bronze statue of BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad, to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution. The statue in Hyderabad is India's tallest statue of Ambedkar. The statue stands next to the State Secretariat on the banks of Hyderabad's famous Hussain Sagar lake. KCR held a meeting recently with his ministers and other officials to discuss the inauguration of the statue. It took at least two years to finalize technical and manufacturing measures since the decision was taken by KCR to erect the statue of Ambedkar. The 98-year-old renowned sculptor artist Ram Vanji Sutar, a Padma Bhushan awardee who designed the statue has also been invited to attend the inaugural ceremony. Sutar will also be honored in the event