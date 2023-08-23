Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is on the brink of creating history as the Chandrayaan-3 attempts soft-landing on the Moon minutes from now. With a billion prayers and a lot of science behind the project, India looks forward, up, and above the world aiming to take human ingenuity and intrigue to the south pole region of the Moon. Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm today (August 23), a feat not achieved by any country so far.