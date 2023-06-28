Puri: After a 9-day long annual sojourn in Gundicha Temple, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath will return to their abode Srimandir in Puri today. The return journey is called Bahuda Yatra. A thick blanket of security cover has been spread over Puri to ensure smooth conduct of the Bahuda Yatra.

After spending a week inside the gundicha temple, the deities commence their Bahuda Yatra on the 10th day. The return journey follows the same protocol and schedule, as is found during the Ratha Yatra. During the return journey, the three chariots stop for awhile at the Mausima Temple, also known as Ardhasani Temple. This temple is dedicated to the aunt of Lord Jagannath. Here three deities are offered 'Poda Pitha', a special sweet made of rice, coconut, lentils and jaggery.

Odissi and gotipua dancers serenade to the tune of music in front of the chariots, and martial artists perform banati, a traditional martial art in front of the deities. The deities are taken in the same chariots in which they arrive, pulled by devotees back to the main temple. It is considered auspicious to get a glimpse of the deities on their chariots.