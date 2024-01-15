AVANIYAPURAM JALLIKATTU LIVE

Madurai: With the first day of the Pongal festival being celebrated with much fanfare, Madurai's 'Avaniyapuram Jallikattu' ground, famous for Pongal, is all happening. Avaniyapuram Jallikattu has begun with 1000 selected bulls and 600 bull tamers. This Jallikattu Competition is held at the Vadivasal set up in front of the Manthaiyamman Temple located on Thiruparangunram Road.

Jallikattu in 8 Rounds: This competition is being held in at least 8 rounds till 4 pm and each round will have 50 to 75 bull tamers participating. Players who capture the maximum number of bulls in each round are allowed to play in the next round. 1000 bulls and 600 bull tamers have been selected to compete in the Avaniyapuram jallikattu competitions.

First Prize 'Car': After the early morning medical tests, the selected individuals and bulls will be allowed to field. Cars will be awarded to the owner of the first prize cow and to the bull tamer who captures the most number of bulls.

Stringent security: Medical camps for special first aid treatment are organized on behalf of Health Department and Veterinary Department for injured bull tamers and bulls. Ambulances are also ready in a stand by position. Necessary arrangements made at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for further medical treatment.

For this, the volunteers of Indian Red Cross Society have been posted near Vadivasal (The place where Bulls will be released). More than 800 constables have been deployed on behalf of the Madurai Police. Jallikkattu Rules and regulations: There are rules that do not catch the horns of cows or bind their legs and only catch the "Thimil" of Bulls .