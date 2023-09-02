ADITYA L1 LAUNCH WATCH LIVE DISCUSSION BY SOLAR PHYSICISTS FROM NEHRU PLANETARIUM BENGALURU

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is geared up to launch its first space based scientific observatory mission - Adhitya-L1 form Sriharikota spaceport, Andhra Pradesh. Here we bring you a live commentary by a panel of Solar Physicists from Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru.

The spacecraft has seven payloads onboard studying the rays of the Sun besides carrying in-situ observation of solar particles at the L1 range, which is 15,00,000 km from our Sun. The launch of Aditya-L1 is set to Sept. 2, 2023 at 11.50 am.

Former Associate Director of ISRO BR Guruprasad, Prof. Jagadev Singh of Aditya Project IIA, former Head of Udaipur Solar planetarium Prof. P. Venkatakrishnan, and JNP Visiting Faculty HR Madhusudan are participating in the panel discussion.