New Delhi: United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis will embark on his maiden official visit to India from 22-26 January after assuming the highest position of the UN's main policy-making organ.

Denis's visit coincides with the visit of French President Emanuel Macron to New Delhi as the chief guest for Republic Day. Currently, Dennis is in Uganda for the Non-aligned Meeting ( NAM) meeting from 17 to 21 January. He will also attend the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China on January 21, convened under the theme Leaving No One Behind.