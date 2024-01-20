UNGA President Dennis Francis to begin maiden India visit Jan 22
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis will embark on his maiden official visit to India from 22-26 January after assuming the highest position of the UN's main policy-making organ.
Denis's visit coincides with the visit of French President Emanuel Macron to New Delhi as the chief guest for Republic Day. Currently, Dennis is in Uganda for the Non-aligned Meeting ( NAM) meeting from 17 to 21 January. He will also attend the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China on January 21, convened under the theme Leaving No One Behind.
As per the official statement of the UN General Assembly President's office, Francis and his delegation from Uganda will proceed to official visits to India and China. In New Delhi, he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with EAM Jaishankar and discuss global issues including the Gaza war and the Ukraine-Russia conflict. This will be his first visit to India as President of the General Assembly after his appointment in September 2023.