ZARA FACES BACKLASH OVER ITS AD CAMPAIGN ON SOCIAL MEDIA USERS EQUATE IMAGES USED TO MAP OF PALESTINE

Hyderabad: Global fashion brand Zara on Sunday faced backlash for its latest ad-campaign showing its newest collection, featuring model Kristen McMenamy. The ad campaign shows the model with a mannequin covered with a white cloth and several users are comparing with the dead bodies in Israel and Palestine.

The other images of the ad campaign also showed Kristen McMenamy inside a wooden box and this has sparked an outrage among social media users. Some of the social media users also stated that the ad-campaign showed the plywood boards arranged in the shape of a map similar to Palestine.

A user on X, identified as Iqra posted, "I usually don’t post such pictures but after seeing this I couldn't stop myself from protesting. How such a big brand do this for publicity stunt for advertisement , this is against the humanity. No humanity left in these scumbags. #BoycottZara (sic)."

Another X user identified as Mohammed Zain posted, "Marketing over a #genocide. New low. Our pain isn’t for sale. Shame on you @ZARA. #BoycottZara (sic)."

X user Tom posted, "It's truly heartbreaking how the recent photoshoot of Zara is disgracing the people of Gaza. They're brutally slaughtering the innocent souls and now mocking them?? Pathetic. #BoycottZara" (sic).