Zara faces backlash over its ad campaign on social media; users equate images used to map of Palestine
Published: 14 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Global fashion brand Zara on Sunday faced backlash for its latest ad-campaign showing its newest collection, featuring model Kristen McMenamy. The ad campaign shows the model with a mannequin covered with a white cloth and several users are comparing with the dead bodies in Israel and Palestine.
The other images of the ad campaign also showed Kristen McMenamy inside a wooden box and this has sparked an outrage among social media users. Some of the social media users also stated that the ad-campaign showed the plywood boards arranged in the shape of a map similar to Palestine.
I usually don’t post such pictures but after seeing this I couldn't stop myself from protesting. How such a big brand do this for publicity stunt for advertisement , this is against the humanity. No humanity left in these scumbags.💔 #BoycottZara pic.twitter.com/5yp8Mmv8eG— Iqra. (@weird_mystery_) December 10, 2023
A user on X, identified as Iqra posted, "I usually don’t post such pictures but after seeing this I couldn't stop myself from protesting. How such a big brand do this for publicity stunt for advertisement , this is against the humanity. No humanity left in these scumbags. #BoycottZara (sic)."
Marketing over a #genocide— MOhammad ZAin (@Mohammadzain_) December 10, 2023
New low. Our pain isn’t for sale.
Shame on you @ZARA. #BoycottZara pic.twitter.com/LstxMNKLd7
Another X user identified as Mohammed Zain posted, "Marketing over a #genocide. New low. Our pain isn’t for sale. Shame on you @ZARA. #BoycottZara (sic)."
It's truly heartbreaking how the recent photoshoot of Zara is disgracing the people of Gaza. They're brutally slaughtering the innocent souls and now mocking them?? Pathetic.#BoycottZara pic.twitter.com/qOG3fBIfa3— Tom 🇵🇰🇦🇪 (@onlytom__) December 10, 2023
X user Tom posted, "It's truly heartbreaking how the recent photoshoot of Zara is disgracing the people of Gaza. They're brutally slaughtering the innocent souls and now mocking them?? Pathetic. #BoycottZara" (sic).
As the outrage grew, Zara deleted its post, however the company has yet not issued any formal statement. Over 17,700 people, majority of whom are women and children, have been killed by Israel in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants in which 1200 people, comprising Israel Armed Forces personnel, were killed.