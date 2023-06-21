PM Narendra Modi speaks at the Yoga Day event in the UN.

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reminded the world that yoga, a very old tradition, originated in India and it is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments.

"Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal," PM Modi said at the Yoga Day event in the UN HQ in New York. He further said, "Last year, the entire world came together to support India's proposal to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets...It is wonderful to see the entire world come together again for Yoga."

"We've gathered here at the meeting point of entire humanity. I am delighted to see you all and thank you all for coming. I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today. Yoga means to unite, so you are coming together is an expression of another form of Yoga," he added.

Earlier, speaking at the event Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City, said "...This #InternationalYogaDay is a call for us to stand up for humankind across the globe and all living being. I am proud to be here & I am proud to represent this city symbolically. International Yoga Day is an international call that we will be a leader here in New York City as you are a leader in your own environments...."

PM Modi was joined by a galaxy of dignitaries such as the President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, actor Richard Gere and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Digital evangelist Vala Afshar, award-winning storyteller Jay Shetty, Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna and Grammy award winner Ricky Kej were the other participants. The function is being be attended by personalities and influencers from all walks of life including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, and yoga practitioners, among others. People from more than 180 countries will be joining the PM for the Yoga Day programme.