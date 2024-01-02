WORLD INTROVERT DAY 2024 CELEBRATION OF INTROVERSION AND EMBRACING QUIET ONES

Hyderabad: World Introvert Day, observed on January 2 across the globe, urges people to bring awareness to the inward-focused world of introverts, making it known that their actions and habits don't make them.

History- The World Introvert Day's history traces back to September 20, 2011 when Heyne wrote a blog post titled “Here’s Why We Need a World Introvert Day” on her website “iPersonic.” It was this article that led to the foundation of the maiden observance of a day dedicated to the introverts in the world.

According to old psychological studies, experts used to believe that there are four types of personality - Average, Reserved, Role-models and Self-centered. The studies were nullified later when the modern-day psychologists reached to a conclusion that there are five major types of personality, also known as the "five factor model".

Conscientious individuals

Individuals ranked highest in conscientiousness are efficient, well-organised, dependable, and self-sufficient. They tend to plan ahead and strive for high achievement. Marrying someone high in conscientiousness can enhance workplace success, leading to productivity and facilitating goal achievement.

Extroverts

Extroverts are those who are energised by social activities. They are outgoing and feel comfortable in the spotlight. Often men with strong hand grips exhibit high extroversion, while women may not follow this trend.

Agreeable Individuals

Those people who are characterised by trustworthiness and kindness fall under the third category of the five factor model, i.e., Agreeable individuals. They engage in prosocial behavior and are drawn to altruistic activities. Seeking a financial investor high in agreeableness can reduce the likelihood of losses from risky trading, unlike those high in openness, associated with overconfidence and excessive risk-taking.

Openness to Experience

Openness to experience requires a broad range of interests and lifelike imaginations, leading to unconventional pursuits like meditative retreats. Individuals high in openness often align with liberal political views, showing a correlation between this trait and political orientation.

Neurotic individuals

Neurotic individuals are those who possess emotional instability, are reactive and excitable, experiencing higher levels of anxiety and irritability. It is believed that neurotic people seek social acceptance through extensive photo-sharing on Facebook, preferring to avoid controversial comments.

Introverts

As the perception goes for introverts, it may not be the same. They are not necessarily shy, but recharge through alone time. While they may excel in one-on-one conversations, they prefer to refrain from much social interactions. Many confident and successful individuals, including artists and scientists, are introverts.

World Introvert Day emphasises on the important lessons we can inculcate on ourselves from introverts. We can learn the value of alone time, rediscovering childhood passions, stepping back from problems for better solutions, and engaging in self-discovery for meaningful relationships from the introverts. Introverts also teach us the importance of listening to understand, embracing silence, and finding value in moments of pause.