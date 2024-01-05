WORLD DHOTI DAY 2024 ACKNOWLEDGING TIMELESS ATTIRE NOW A FASHION STATEMENT

Hyderabad: Dhoti, an unstitched cloth used in parts of southern Asia, similar to baggy trousers, has deep historical and cultural roots. Originating from the Sanskrit word 'Dhauta,' it holds regional names like Mundu, Dhotar, Laacha, and Mardaani in various Indian states. Initially worn by nobles in ancient India, made of silk or cotton, it evolved into a symbol of cultural and religious identity.

January 6 being celebrated as World Dhoti Day highlights its global significance. A mandatory attire for religious rituals, marriages, and formal occasions, the dhoti is part of traditional costumes in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives. Paired with a kurta, it was seen as an outfit commanding respect and dignity.

Not only in India, dhoti is considered a formal dress in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka as well. The fabric of the dhoti is crucial, often made of cotton or silk, available in off-white or cream. In southern regions, a gold border is common, enhancing its opulence. Typically five yards long, it is wrapped in around five knots. Different regions showcase variations, with some opting for a pant style instead of a skirt-like appearance. Generally, dhotis are 5.60 meters long, and available in various price ranges depending on the brand, quality, color, and size.

The dhoti has witnessed a revolution, blending traditional elements with Western influences, giving rise to dhoti pants – a unisex breakthrough. Ideal for various seasons due to silk and cotton variants, silk being favored for ceremonies and cotton for daily wear.

Traditionally, the dhoti is worn during religious rituals, festivals, and formal occasions, while older men in various parts of India incorporate it into everyday attire. In recent times, designers have embraced the dhoti, making it a fashion statement.