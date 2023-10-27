Hyderabad: Audiovisual archives tell us stories about people’s lives and cultures from all over the world. They represent a priceless heritage which is an affirmation of our collective memory and a valuable source of knowledge since they reflect the cultural, social and linguistic diversity of our communities. They help us grow and comprehend the world we all share.

Conserving this heritage and ensuring it remains accessible to the public and future generations is a vital goal for all memory institutions as well as the public at large. World Day for Audiovisual Heritage (WDAH), a significant global event, is observed to urge the people to preserve audiovisual materials that hold the stories of our diverse cultures and histories for our posterity.

History- In a historic move on October 27, 1980, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) adopted a significant recommendation for the safeguarding and preservation of moving images during its 21st General Conference. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of a global effort to protect audiovisual heritage.

The inspiration for this recommendation came from the tireless efforts of the International Federation of Film Archives throughout the late 1970s. In recognition of this vital milestone, UNESCO's 33rd session in 2005 officially declared October 27 as the "World Day for Audiovisual Heritage," commemorating the 25th anniversary of the 1980 recommendation.

Significance- The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage holds immense significance, aligning with UNESCO's constitutional mandate to promote the "free flow of ideas by word and image." It represents a shared heritage and memory that transcends borders, emphasizing the vital role of heritage in fostering peace in the minds of people worldwide.

Theme- World Day for Audiovisual Heritage, observed on October 27, carries the theme "Your Window to the World." This event serves as a significant initiative led by UNESCO and the Coordinating Council of Audiovisual Archives Associations (CCAAA) to honor the dedicated professionals and institutions that diligently safeguard our heritage for future generations.