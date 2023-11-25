Hyderabad: The world comes together each year on November 26 to observe World Anti-Obesity Day, shining a spotlight on a growing health concern affecting millions globally. This day serves as a reminder of the imperative to address the escalating obesity crisis, understand its roots, and aim for healthier societies.`

Understanding Obesity- Obesity refers to an excessive accumulation of body fat, leading to adverse health outcomes. It is often measured using the Body Mass Index (BMI), with a BMI of 30 or higher considered obese. Factors contributing to obesity include genetic predisposition, unhealthy dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical activity, and socio-economic influences.

History- The root of World Anti-Obesity Day dates back to the year 2001, initiated by the International Federation for Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO). Since then, it has evolved into a global movement, engaging various organizations, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and communities worldwide to address the challenges posed by obesity.

Significance-World Anti-Obesity Day holds significant importance in raising awareness about the adverse health effects of obesity. It serves as a platform to educate individuals on the risks associated with obesity, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, and various other health complications. Moreover, it emphasises the importance of preventive measures and promoting healthier lifestyles to cure the obesity epidemic.

Mission-The primary mission of World Anti-Obesity Day is to encourage collective action against obesity. It aims to promote a culture of health consciousness, promote physical activity, advocate for nutritious diets, and emphasise the need for a comprehensive approach involving education, policy changes, and community engagement to combat obesity.

How to reduce Obesity?- Addressing obesity requires a multifaceted approach. Incorporating regular physical activity, adopting balanced and nutritious diets, reducing the intake of processed foods and sugars, and practicing portion control is fundamental to weight management. Encouraging behavioural changes, promoting awareness about healthy eating habits, and creating environments conducive to physical activity are crucial steps in the fight against obesity.

Obesity in India- India, like many other countries, is dealing with the escalating burden of obesity. Rapid urbanisation, changing dietary patterns, sedentary lifestyles, and an increase in take of processed foods have contributed to the rise in obesity rates. Moreover, the coexistence of undernutrition and obesity, known as the 'double burden of malnutrition,' poses unique challenges to India's healthcare system.