Hyderabad: Social pressures and unattainable beauty standards that are reinforced by the media, advertising, and cultural conventions can cause insecurities among women regarding their weight. It's past time for us to give up tracking calories and focus instead on maintaining our health in a sensible manner. Because it may come from exercising, maintaining a nutritious diet, and staying in shape, healthy weight increases are beneficial to the body. Depending on your circumstances, gaining weight is not necessarily a bad thing.

Women's Healthy Weight Day is celebrated annually on the third Thursday of January to encourage a well-rounded approach to wellbeing that goes beyond weight and emphasises social, emotional, and physical health. Women's Healthy Weight Day is a celebration of general well-being for women of all shapes and sizes that goes beyond obsessing over a number on the scale. The day's objectives are to promote self-care, body positivity, and holistic wellness.

Theme - The theme for this year's Women's Healthy Weight Day is Embrace Wellness: Beyond Weight, Towards Vibrant Health.

History - Francie Berg launched this day through the Healthy Weight Network, an organisation that emphasises the possibility that losing weight could be a harmful behaviour. Frances Berg provides a counterbalance to America's increasing fixation with being slender and waif-like in her 1999 book Women Afraid to Eat: Breaking Free in Today's Weight-Obsessed World. The book raises awareness of issues such as obesity, eating disorders, dysfunctional eating, and size prejudice. It also provides a basis for an informed and knowledgeable celebration of Women's Healthy Weight Day! The organisation promotes healthy lives over dieting and highlighted the dangers of weight reduction.

Importance Of The Day - Women's Healthy Weight Day is a strong counterbalance to the restricted concept of feminine beauty that permeates the globe. It's about taking off the constraints imposed by society and taking back our ability to determine what "healthy" really means to each of us. It dispels the harmful myth that women's value is determined by their dress size and encourages them to put their inner strength and health above unattainable, frequently unhealthy physical standards.

Diversity and Inclusion - Women's Healthy Weight Day celebrates the diversity of female bodies and the idea that people of all shapes and sizes may be healthy.

Focus on Holistic Health - The goal of the day is to inspire us to look beyond the number on the scale and emphasise the value of a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, consistent exercise, enough sleep, and emotional stability.

Breaking Free from Diet Culture - Women can overcome the cycle of fad diets and unhealthy obsession with weight loss by participating in Women's Healthy Weight Day.

Self-Acknowledgment and Positive Body Image - This day serves as a potent reminder to value and honour our bodies. It's cultivating an awareness of our bodies and providing them with healthy diet, exercise, and mindfulness.

Healthy Weight for Women - A healthy weight is one that corresponds with your height, stature, and other physical characteristics. Maintaining a healthy weight requires managing your stress, exercising regularly, getting adequate sleep, and eating a balanced diet. The state of health that correlates with proper diet, regular exercise, mental stability, rest, and the absence of injuries is known as physical, mental, and social well-being..

A healthy weight is traditionally determined using the body mass index. More reliable standards for determining healthy weights than BMI have lately been developed by scientists. Besides, your weight in kilograms is not the same as your BMI or the new ways! Moreover, a number of circumstances, including whether you are an athlete, a mother, or you have a pre-existing medical condition, might influence your weight.

Women's Healthy Weight Day aims to dissuade harmful behaviours and severe dieting. It also understands that health is more complex than just appearance.

It defies social conventions regarding weight and physical image.

It honours individuality in nature, acceptance of oneself, and self-love.

It promotes social, mental, and physical well-being.

It focuses on a holistic, balanced approach to wellness.

Health Risk of Unhealthy Weight Loss:

Physical risk- Nutritional deficiencies, Hormonal imbalance, Gallstones, Dehydration, Eating Disorders, Headaches, Irritability, Fatigue, Dizziness, Constipation, Menstrual irregularities, Hair loss, Muscle loss

Mental Risk: Depression and anxiety, Poor Body Image, Low self-esteem.