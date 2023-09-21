BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Michigan(U.S.): It is common for Apple Watch users to prize its possession and the lengths people will got to retrieve it when they misplace or miss it can be unfathomable.

Here is one Apple Watch retrieval tale where a woman dropped her prized watch inside a toilet and she entered the containment area through the toilet to retrieve it. Ultimately, she had to be rescued by the U.S. police, who warned that entering the toilet can lead to "serious injury".

And for the record, she did get her watch back.

The woman was rescued Tuesday from an outhouse toilet in northern Michigan after she climbed in to retrieve her Apple Watch and became trapped.

The woman, whose name was not released, lowered herself inside the toilet after dropping the watch at the Department of Natural Resources boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township, state police said Wednesday in a release.

In this photo released by the Michigan State Police, a police officer and a Department of Natural Resources sergeant respond to a woman who became trapped in an outhouse toilet after attempting to retrieve her Apple Watch, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Dixon Lake in Bagley Township, Mich. (AP)

First responders were called when the woman was heard yelling for help. The toilet was removed and a strap was used to haul the woman out.

“She was in the muck, if you will,” said a Michigan state police spokesman, Derrick Carroll, was quoted as saying by the Detroit Free Press.

The spokesman said the woman had retrieved her watch before she was pulled out. She was not injured and was grateful to the first responders.

"If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur," state police said in the release.

In this photo released by the Michigan State Police, a Department of Natural Resources sergeant stands in the doorway of an outhouse after a woman became trapped in the toilet after attempting to retrieve her Apple Watch, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Dixon Lake in Bagley Township, Mich. (AP)

Bagley Township is about 240 miles (386 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.