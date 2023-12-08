Washington/Delhi : India is a strategic partner for the United States, the White House has said as it urged New Delhi to hold accountable those responsible for the plot to assassinate separatist Sikh leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is an American citizen.

"India is a strategic partner. We're deepening that strategic partnership. They're a member of the Quad in the Pacific. We participate with them on a range of issues and we want to see that continue unabated. That said, at the same time, we certainly recognise the seriousness of these allegations", National Security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a White House news conference here.

John Kirby was responding to a question on the impact that the alleged plot would have on the bilateral India-US relationship. "We want it fully investigated and those responsible to be held properly accountable", he said.

"It's under active investigation. We've said that we're glad that our Indian counterparts are taking it seriously and doing that. We want those responsible for these attacks to be held fully accountable, but I won't get ahead of an investigation that isn't complete", Kirby added.

Yesterday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Rajya Sabha that India set up an inquiry committee to go into information provided the US in the case, saying that it is a matter of national security. At the same time, EAM said that there will be "no equitable treatment" to Canada's allegations as Ottawa did not provide specific inputs of a potential involvement of Indian agents in the murder of Khalistani separatist Nijjar.