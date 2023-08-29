Washington [US] : US President Joe Biden will “reaffirm US commitment to the G20” as the premier forum of economic cooperation globally and will also speak about a range of issues, including the social effects of Russia's war in Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday. White House press secretary, Karine Jean Pierre made the remarks during a media briefing.

Announcing the President’s schedule, Pierre said that Biden “will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10 following his participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi.” Responding to a question on topline goals that President Biden hopes to accomplish at G20, the White House press secretary said, “President Biden will reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation globally.”

She also said that President Biden will “discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, from the clean energy transition and combating climate change to mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine, to increasing the capacity of the multilateral development banks to better fight poverty and take on the significant transnational challenges that are afflicting countries across the world.”

US President Joe Biden will travel to India on a four-day visit to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September in New Delhi during which he will discuss joint efforts to tackle global issues like climate change, including the Ukraine war with member nations, White House confirmed in a statement on August 22. It said Biden and G20 partners will also discuss clean energy transition and combating climate change increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks.

India is set to host G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US in June, where Biden had said he was looking forward to the G20 summit in September in New Delhi. While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026, the White House announced earlier on August 22. (ANI)