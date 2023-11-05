Washington: Former US President Barack Obama provided a balanced overview of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, equally condemning acts of violence from both sides. In an interview conducted by his former staffers for their podcast, Pod Save America, Obama has said that the conflict is the "century-old stuff" that has now come to the fore and blamed social media for amplifying the divisions, according to the New York Times.

Not only did he condemn the October 7 assault on Israel that killed many innocent Israelis but he also underlined the sufferings of the civilians in Palestine. The former US President said, "I look at this, and I think back, 'What could I have done during my presidency to move this forward, as hard as I tried?' 'But there's a part of me that's still saying, 'Well, was there something else I could have done?'" the New York Times reported.

"What Hamas did was horrific, and there's no justification for it," Obama said, adding, "And what is also true is that the occupation and what's happening to Palestinians is unbearable." "And what is also true is that there is a history of the Jewish people that may be dismissed unless your grandparents, your great-grandparents, or your uncle or your aunt tell you stories about the madness of antisemitism. And what is true is that there are people right now who are dying, who have nothing to do with what Hamas did," the former US President said, according to the New York Times.