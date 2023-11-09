New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that an appeal has already been filed in the case of eight former Indian Navy personnel who were awarded death sentences by a Qatari court last month. On November 7, "our embassy in Doha received another consular access to the detainees", MEA added. We will remain engaged with Qatari authorities in the matter. We will continue to extend all legal and consular support to them", he said.