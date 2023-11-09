'Will continue to extend all legal support': MEA on death sentence to 8 former Indian Navy officials in Qatar
'Will continue to extend all legal support': MEA on death sentence to 8 former Indian Navy officials in Qatar
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that an appeal has already been filed in the case of eight former Indian Navy personnel who were awarded death sentences by a Qatari court last month. On November 7, "our embassy in Doha received another consular access to the detainees", MEA added. We will remain engaged with Qatari authorities in the matter. We will continue to extend all legal and consular support to them", he said.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the families of eight Indians detained in Qatar and assured them that the government will make all efforts to secure their release. The EAM said that the government attaches the "highest importance" to the case and will coordinate closely with the families in that regard.
More details to follow..