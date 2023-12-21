New Delhi: India received consular access on at least three occasions to Nikhil Gupta, who is detained in a Czech prison following charges by the US relating to a foiled assassination attempt on a Sikh extremist.

We received consular access to him at least on three occasions, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing. The US federal prosecutors have charged that Gupta was working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada. India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi further said that the matter is sub-judice after a family member of accused Nikhil Gupta filed a petition in the Supreme Court. "The family of this Indian national (Nikhil Gupta), had given a petition in the Supreme Court. The matter is sub judice, so it won't be appropriate to comment on the matter now...it will not be able to comment on jurisdictions on this issue," he added.

On being asked about five Indian-American lawmakers in the US being briefed about the case, the MEA spokesperson said that New Delhi takes the inputs seriously and has set up a high-level committee.

"We take the inputs seriously; inputs have been provided by the US side. A high-level inquiry committee has been set up to look into all relevant matters. This fact has also been noted by all the members of Congress. I don't have any updates on the committee, on its timeline, or its findings," he added.

The US Justice Department has claimed that an Indian government employee (named CC-1), who was not identified in the indictment filed in a federal court in Manhattan, recruited an Indian national named Nikhil Gupta to hire a hitman to carry out the assassination, which was foiled by US authorities, according to prosecutors.

Following this, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that a case filed against an individual in a US court and allegedly linking him to an Indian official is a "matter of concern" and is contrary to government policy. India has also set up a high-level committee to probe the matter.