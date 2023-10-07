WE ASSUME IRAN WAS BEHIND THIS MOVE ISRAELI DIPLOMAT ON HAMAS TERROR ATTACK

Tel Aviv (Israel): Calling the Hamas rocket attack on Israel "well prepared and well-funded", Israeli diplomat and former Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Maya Kadosh has stressed the involvement of Iran behind the deadly strikes.

In an interview with ANI, Kadosh said, "It's definitely something that was well prepared and well sponsored. And we assume that Iran was behind this move. It's not something that just a group of terrorists came out of the blue and decided to do. It's something that was well arranged and well-funded".



She has also called on the Indians who are stranded in Israel to be very careful and follow the security orders being given.

"I call all Indians in Israel to listen to the security forces, to be very careful, don't leave the proximity of safe rooms. We have very good defence systems in Israel. As long as people will listen to the orders and stay near the safe rooms and areas, they will be safe. People should stay where they are, and should be aware of what's going on. As soon as they hear the sirens, stay inside the safe room and you will be safe," she said.

This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Saturday morning.

According to the latest updates, more than 100 people have been killed and over 900 people are injured in the terror attack, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew-language media.

Earlier, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, the former spokesperson of Israel Defence Forces, had also alleged that the attack by Hamas was "funded and provided" by Iran.



"This attack by Hamas, which is funded and provided by Iran with its weapons and personnel, equipment and money, is definitely one bridge too far, one attack too many...We still don't have confirmed information about the scope of the attacks, but we only know that it is unprecedented and severe, Conricus said.

He added, "Once this happens by an Iranian proxy, then this isn't a routine event. This isn't something that we can respond with how we usually respond by attacking military targets from the air inside the Gaza Strip. We are talking about a whole different situation, and the Israeli response will have to be different".

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a strongly worded response, stressed that the country's focus is on restoring security and to exact an "immense price from the enemy".

Addressing the Security Cabinet meeting in Israel, Netanyahu further called on the citizens to unite for "victory" in the war.



"Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked. The second objective, at the same time, is to exact an immense price from the enemy, within the Gaza Strip as well. The third objective is to reinforce other fronts so that nobody should mistakenly join this war," Netanyahu said at the meeting.