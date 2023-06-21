Washington: Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he's a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who “really wants to do the right thing for India." "I can say he really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive of new companies, obviously, but at the same time, make sure it accrues to India's advantage, which is obviously that's the job I'm saying. I am a fan of Modi," Mus said.

"Well, I'm actually incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world,"PM Modi really cares about India because he is pushing them to make significant investments in India, which is something that they intend to do and are just trying to figure out the right timing, Musk said.

Tesla top boss said the company will likely finalise a location to set up its India factory by the end of this year. "It was a fantastic meeting with the Prime Minister and I like him quite a lot. He visited our Tesla Fremont Factory several years ago, and so we've now known each other for a while," said Musk after meeting PM Modi today.

"Yeah, well, I think there's a tremendous amount of potential for all three pillars of the sustainable energy future. The three pillars are sustainable energy generation through solar and wind, primarily. And obviously, India is great for solar. And the amount of land area you actually need to generate enough electricity to power India is very small. I believe it'd be probably one or 2 per cent of the land area of India. So it's very doable. And then you need to pair that with stationary battery packs because the sun doesn't shine at night. And then you need electric vehicles, and then you have a sustainable energy future. And I think the interesting thing people will find is that this is a lower cost way to go as well."

Musk also said that he is looking forward to bringing Starlink to India as well. "The Starlink Internet, which I think can be incredibly helpful for sort of remote or rural villages where they perhaps either may have no access to the Internet or the Internet is very expensive and slow," Musk said. (with ANI inputs)