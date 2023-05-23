PM Modi addressing the Indian diaspora in Sydney, Australia

Sydney (Australia): Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were in Sydney on Tuesday to attend a special community event to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora, amid immense enthusiasm among the community members. He was welcomed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney in a traditional manner.

"The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," said Albanese at the community event. Modi, who is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government, then addressed the community members at the event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

"The basis of historic ties between India and Australia is mutual trust and mutual respect," said PM Modi as he addressed the Indian diaspora. He said India is a 'bright spot' in the global economy.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech:

"When I was in India in March, it was a trip full of unforgettable moments, celebrating Holi in Gujarat, laying a wreath for Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi... Everywhere I went, I felt a deep connection between the people of Australia and India. If you want to understand India, travel by train and bus."

"When I came here in 2014, I promised you that you will not have to wait for 28 years for an Indian Prime Minister. So, here I am in Sydney once again."

"Earlier, it was said that India and Australia's relation is defined by 3Cs- Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. Then it was said that our relationship is defined by 'Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti. Some people also said that our relationship depends on Energy, Economy and Education. But I believe that the relation between India-Australia is beyond this, it is mutual trust and mutual respect."

"Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us".

"Mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed only due to the diplomatic relations of India-Australia. The real reason, the real power is - all of you Indians who live in Australia."

"I've heard that Chatkazz 'Chaat' and 'Jalebi' from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park is very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place."

Today IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy. World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India. The banking system in several countries is in trouble today but on the other hand, the strength of India's banks is being appreciated…

Later in the day, the Prime Minister shared a few glimpses of the programme and said it was a 'special evening made even more special by the presence of the Australian Prime Minister. "A very special evening in Sydney made even more special by the august presence of PM @AlboMP. Gratitude to the Indian community which came in record numbers," the PM tweeted.

Watch the entire programme here:

The programme started with cultural performances. Modi is on a visit to the island nation as a guest of the Australian Government. Jay Shah, one of the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation's (IADF) directors, told the Special Broadcasting Service, an Australian hybrid-funded public service broadcaster, that the Indian Australian community is excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after nine years.

Supporters of Modi organised special buses from Brisbane and Canberra. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 census, 619,164 people in Australia declared that they were of ethnic Indian ancestry. This comprises 2.8 per cent of the Australian population. Among those, 592,000 were born in India.

Modi and Albanese will have a bilateral meeting on Wednesday. In an interview with "The Australian" newspaper, Modi said he wants to take the relationship with Australia to the "next level", including closer defence and security ties to help ensure an "open and free" Indo-Pacific.

He also said the Indo-Pacific region faces a number of challenges such as climate change, terrorism, security of sea lanes of communication and piracy, and asserted that India believes they can be addressed only through shared efforts. "I am not a person who gets satisfied easily," he was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

"I have seen that Prime Minister Albanese is the same. I am confident that when we are together again in Sydney, we will get the opportunity to explore how we can take our relations to the next level, identify new areas of complementariness and expand our cooperation," he added.

