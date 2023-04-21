WAR IN UKRAINE REINFORCED RELATIONSHIP WITH INDIA DID NOT BREAK TIES US OFFICIAL

Washington India s longstanding relationship with Russia gives it a unique position to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his war and to withdraw from Ukrainian territory Biden administration s point person for South and Central Asia on Thursday said that the war in Ukraine has in fact reinforced IndiaUS bilateral ties instead of breaking itIt s true we have not always shared the same approach to Russia s war in Ukraine But we do share the belief that this war should end as soon as possible and it should end according to the UN Charter principles of sovereignty territorial integrity and independence US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu told PTI in an interviewIndia s longstanding relationship with Russia gives it a unique position to urge Vladimir Putin to end his war and to withdraw from Ukrainian territory We agree with India that Russia s war in Ukraine must end with a negotiated settlement and that enduring and just peace is essential Lu said in response to a questionWe welcome India s support for the people of Ukraine by providing humanitarian assistance And we welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi s comments at the G20 Summit in Bali calling for dialogue and diplomacy he said Since the first days of the war India and the United States have had constant communication at the highest levels of their governments and that cooperation will continue he said We are hopeful that India can use its relationship and its influence with Russia to call for Russia to end this war he saidResponding to a question Lu said the Ukraine war had not been a difficult moment in this relationship In fact I ve said the opposite which is to look at where we are now We didn t come from the same perspective and yet we found a way to communicate seriously about this We found a way to listen to one another We found a way to support one another in this process of trying to create our policies he saidI recall a time when India was trying to evacuate its students from Ukraine and I hope that India felt the support of America as it did this I know that we ve had lots of discussions about India s interaction with Russia and with Ukraine through this crisis and we ve had quite good communication he saidSo what s interesting is that the Ukrainian war did not break our relations In fact it reinforced our relations It reinforced an ability to work through disagreements sometimes to find a way to work together cooperatively I m actually very optimistic If we can work through that tough issue we can work through anything Lu told PTI PTI