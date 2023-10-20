US STRATEGIC ASSETS DEPLOYED IN KOREAN PENINSULA WILL BE NO 1 TARGETS OF DESTRUCTION SAYS NORTH KOREA

Seoul: North Korea on Friday condemned the arrival of a .S B-52 bomber in South Korea, threatening that American strategic assets deployed on the Korean Peninsula will become the "first targets of destruction".

Pyongyang's criticism came in response to the landing of the nuclear-capable bomber, a key US strategic asset, at an air base in South Korea on Tuesday in its first known arrival in the South in a show of force against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"The US would be well aware that the Korean Peninsula is in a state of war by law and its strategic assets deploying in the puppet region are the first targets of destruction," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a report.

Claiming that provocations of a nuclear war against the North are progressing into a "more dangerous stage", Pyongyang pledged to take a "corresponding option"."The US had better understand at an early date that the more frequently the misjudgment is repeated, the more desperately the critical moment of the American continent will be approached," the KCNA said, stating its nuclear policy.