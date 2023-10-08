Washington : US President Joe Biden has said the US stands with Israel in the face of terrorist assaults by Hamas and will make sure the country has the help its citizens need. "Today, the people of Israel are under attack orchestrated by the terrorist organization, Hamas. In this moment of tragedy, I want to say to them and to the world and to terrorists everywhere that the United States stands with Israel. We will not ever fail to have their back, we'll make sure that they have the help their citizens need and they can continue to defend themselves," the US President said on Saturday.

A major upheaval took place in the Middle East on Saturday, when the Hamas terror group launched a "surprise attack", firing a barrage of rockets into southern and central Israel.

According to the latest developments, more than 200 people have been killed, at least 1104 people are injured and several Israelis have been held as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials. Biden said the world has seen appalling images, thousands of rockets in the space of hours raining down on Israeli cities.

"I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning I told him the United States stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults. Israel has the right to defend itself and its people. There's never a justification for terrorist attacks and my administration's support for Israel's security is rock solid and unwavering," Biden said.

The US President said he has directed his team to remain in constant contact with leaders throughout the region including Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman the UAE as well as European partners and the Palestinian Authority.

He said: "It's also a terrible strategy on a human level, it's hurting innocent people seeing the lives that have been broken by this, the families torn apart it's heart-breaking and Jill and I are praying for those families who've been impacted by this violence we grieve with those who've lost their loved ones lost a piece of their soul."

The US President further said he hopes for a swift recovery for many who have been wounded but "we're going to remain in close touch with Prime Minister. I personally am going to remain in close contact with Prime Minister Netanyahu as this situation continues to develop and let there be no mistake the United States stands with the state of Israel just as we have from the moment the United States became the first nation to recognize Israel, 11 minutes after its founding 75 years ago," he said.