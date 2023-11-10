Antony Blinken arrives in Delhi to attend India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue
New Delhi : US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Delhi to attend the India-US 2+2 diplomatic and defence ministerial dialogue to be held in the national capital today. Taking time off his busy schedule in the midst of the raging Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East, Blinken has arrived to attend the bilateral annual ministerial dialogue with his India in Delhi.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has also reached the national capital for the diplomatic summit. The Indian side at the 2+2 dialogue will be represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
India accorded a warm reception to Blinken and his team. "A warm welcome to US Secretary of State @SecBlinken as he arrives in New Delhi to co-chair the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue," Spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said in a post on X, earlier Twitter. The MEA spokesperson further said that Blinken's visit will further boost India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
The India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue comes at a crucial phase in the latest international scene which is undergoing rapid changes in the wake of the so-far unstoppable conflict in the Middle East. At this juncture, the Delhi meet is expected to send a strong message that the US-India relationship is very critical and the Indian side is expected to send its message loud and clear on the Israel-Hamas war.
