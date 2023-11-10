New Delhi : US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Delhi to attend the India-US 2+2 diplomatic and defence ministerial dialogue to be held in the national capital today. Taking time off his busy schedule in the midst of the raging Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East, Blinken has arrived to attend the bilateral annual ministerial dialogue with his India in Delhi.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has also reached the national capital for the diplomatic summit. The Indian side at the 2+2 dialogue will be represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India accorded a warm reception to Blinken and his team. "A warm welcome to US Secretary of State @SecBlinken as he arrives in New Delhi to co-chair the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue," Spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said in a post on X, earlier Twitter. The MEA spokesperson further said that Blinken's visit will further boost India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.