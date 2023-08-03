Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Hirsh Vardhan Singh, who has announced his candidature for the presidential election to be held in the year 2024 in America, hails from a lineage deeply connected to Indian politics. On his mother's side, he is the grandson of the late Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Hukum Singh, known for bringing attention to the 'migration' issue in the communally divided Kairana Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh while on his father's side, he is the grandson of Naunihal Singh, a former Rajya Sabha member from Bulandshahr.

Hirsh Vardhan Singh's bid for presidency marks a significant moment as he becomes the third individual of Indian origin to declare candidacy for the 2024 election. The other two contenders are Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. Singh made the announcement via social media that he will be contesting the presidential election 2024 as the Republican candidate.

Singh, an engineer by profession, lives in New Jersey, United States, with his family. Despite being a newcomer to politics, his family's political lineage and his prior bid for the Governorship of New Jersey in 2017 have generated considerable interest. Also, Singh's campaign has garnered attention both in the US and India, after his deep relations with Indian soil unfolded.

The 2024 US presidential election nominations have already been crowded, featuring candidates like Nikki Haley, former South Carolina Governor, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, both of Indian descent as well. Hirsh Vardhan Singh's fresh announcement has added another Indian to the list of candidacies from the Republican Party. Furthermore, former President Donald Trump's name is also in talks regarding the upcoming election.

