Washington : A new poll by the Washington Post and ABC News has shown President Joe Biden trailing behind his predecessor Donald Trump in a hypothetical November 2024 match. Trump edges out Biden 51-42 in head-to-head matchup, the poll said. Trump is way ahead of his other Republican rivals in the party's presidential race.

The GOP's formal nomination process will begin with the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire Primary in January. While two of the Indian-American Republican presidential aspirants - former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy - have gained momentum in recent weeks, Trump is far ahead of his GOP rivals and political pundits believe that he is on his way to becoming the party's nominee.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Sunday said that a record number of Americans say they have become worse off under his presidency. Three-quarters say he's too old for another term and Donald Trump is looking better in retrospect - all severe challenges for Biden in his reelection campaign ahead, according to the poll results.

However, the Washington Post disagrees with the results of the poll. The prominent American daily reported that the poll showing Trump beating Biden by 10 points is likely an outlier as the two rivals are in a dead heat according to other polls. The Post-ABC poll shows Biden trailing Trump by 10 percentage points at this early stage in the election cycle, although the sizable margin of Trump's lead in this survey is significantly at odds with other public polls that show the general election contest a virtual dead heat.

