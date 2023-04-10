US FAMILY WELCOMES BABY GIRL AFTER 138 YEARS WHO TURNS INTO A CHILD CELEBRITY OF SORTS

Hyderabad: In times of debates over protection of girl child and couples yearning for a baby boy, an American family waited for over a century for the birth of a girl child. The girl child finally born now, has filled the family with inexhaustible joy with her arrival and has now become a junior celebrity worldwide.

The baby girl has been born to Carolyn and Andrew Clark in Caledonia, Michigan 138 years since the last girl child was born to the Clarks. According to the Clarks, a baby girl was born in the family way back in 1885 with only boys born in the family ever since. Due to the absence of a girl child in every generation, the Clarks had been eagerly waiting for the cycle to break to have a girl child.

Miscarriage: Having the prized girl child was not a smooth journey for the couple, who welcomed a baby boy first. Caroline, who got pregnant with her second child in 2020, had an abortion in Jan. 2021 and then miscarried again. Due to the pregnancy issues, she suffered severe emotional pain, while got pregnant again last year.

Thoughts over the possibility of having a girl child this time or whether the baby will survive this time around haunted her. However, Caroline said she focused on her health and she just wanted to have a healthy child. But along with her wish, Caroline gave birth to a baby girl ending the wait of 138 years by the Clarks. “Andrew shocked me when he said that even though his relatives and cousins had girls, his clan had not had a girl for 138 years.

There is a 50-50 percent chance of the baby's gender every time you get pregnant. But it seemed like God was testing their patience when they did not have a baby girl for all these years. After the boy's birth, I had two abortions, so I wanted to give birth to a healthy child. But doubling the happiness, a baby girl was born,' said Caroline.

Girl child brings festivities: The Andrew-Caroline couple celebrated the birth of their daughter with their family in Sept. last year. The couple, who were overwhelmed with happiness after knowing that they are going to have a girl child, wanted to surprise their family members. Caroline prepared special pink/blue cream-filled cookies for the family.

The couple kept it very secret at the start of the ceremony and then served cookies at the end. 'Usually, there is a blue colored cream in the middle of the cookies. All the family members who opened the packet were surprised at once and overwhelmed with happiness because this time there was a pink colored cream in the middle of the cookies instead of blue,” Caroline said they have named their baby girl Audrey.

Bringing happiness to her family and clan with her arrival, Audrey has now turned into a junior celebrity worldwide.