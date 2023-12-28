US ANNOUNCES FINAL USD 250 MILLION MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE

Washington, DC (US): The US State Department has announced a military aid package worth USD 250 million, the final such package that the United States will provide to Ukraine until Congress approves the Joe Biden administration's funding requests, CNN reported.

"This package provides up to USD 250 million of arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Capabilities provided in today's package include air defence munitions, other air defence system components, additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, anti-armour munitions, and over 15 million rounds of ammunition," the statement added.

The Biden administration, last week, revealed its intention to unveil one additional Ukraine security package before the end of the year. However, it emphasised that it would be the final package that the United States could extend to Ukraine without obtaining explicit approval from lawmakers.

"Once these funds are obligated, the Department will have exhausted the funding available to us for security assistance to Ukraine," said Defence Department comptroller Mike McCord in a letter to Congress.

This package marks the limit of the US' ability to provide weapons to Ukraine without additional funding from Congress.

"The Biden administration has asked Congress for a supplemental package including more than USD 60 billion in aid for Ukraine. But the legislation is currently stalled as negotiators try to find a compromise on border security and immigration policy, key Republican demands as part of any deal, as reported by CNN."

The Biden administration has repeatedly warned that its ability to provide aid to Ukraine was rapidly dwindling, forcing the Pentagon to stretch what little money it had left into smaller aid packages.

"It is imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future," Blinken said.

In recent weeks, the United States has unveiled two security packages for Ukraine, valued at USD 200 million and USD 175 million, respectively. While these amounts are notably smaller compared to the more substantial aid packages earlier dispatched by the administration. Since Russia's invasion commenced in February 2022, the US has allocated over USD 46 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

"The security package disclosed on Wednesday operates under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, enabling swift deployment of resources directly from US stocks to Ukraine. This mechanism facilitates rapid assistance delivery.