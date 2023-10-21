Washington : The United States and the United Kingdom on Friday expressed concern over the departure of Canadian diplomats from India and said that they expect New Delhi to uphold its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Canada has withdrawn 41 diplomats from India after it threatened to strip them of their diplomatic immunity by Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has said, amid a diplomatic row over the killing of a Sikh separatist.

We are concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, in response to the Indian government's demand of Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in India, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said. "Resolving differences requires diplomats on the ground," Miller added.

We have urged the Indian government not to insist upon a reduction in Canada's diplomatic presence and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation, the US State Department official said. We expect India to uphold its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, including with respect to privileges and immunities enjoyed by accredited members of Canada's diplomatic mission, Miller said.

On its part, the United Kingdom has shown its disagreement with India's action after the India-Canada standoff which resulted in the departure of 41 Canadian diplomats from India and called for resolution of differences through discussion. In a press statement on Friday, UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said, "Resolving differences requires communication and diplomats in respective capitals. We do not agree with the decisions taken by the Indian government that have resulted in a number of Canadian diplomats departing India."

UK further emphasised that the UK expect India to uphold its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Noting the removal of immunities of diplomats, it said, "We expect all states to uphold their obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The unilateral removal of the privileges and immunities that provide for the safety and security of diplomats is not consistent with the principles or the effective functioning of the Vienna Convention."

The UK statement read further, "We continue to encourage India to engage with Canada on its independent investigation into the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar."

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday rejected Canada's attempt to "portray" the withdrawal of 41 Canadian diplomats from the country as a violation of international norms. India asserted that ensuring two-way diplomatic parity is fully consistent with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

