New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Wednesday said the "Indian dream" and the "American dream" are two sides of the same coin. He made the remark during an event at IIT Delhi, while he spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent state visit to the United States.

"Our countries have so much in common because the Indian dream and the American dream are two sides of the same coin– we share the same vision. Our people want to achieve success for our communities and our families. We embrace possibility, new opportunities, new knowledge, and the chance to make a difference. We want to leave the world better off and more secure than we found it – not just for ourselves and our own countries, but for everyone," Garcetti said.

He noted that India is also a place where "dreams become reality every day". Hailing PM Modi's leadership, the US envoy said that after all in India a young boy selling tea grew up to lead his country on the global stage. Appreciating President Droupadi Murmu for her immense contribution, Garcetti said, "In India, a Santali teacher rose to become President of her country. Today, India is improving lives and pulling people out of poverty through its transformative technology".

The US ambassador said that the India-US connection "is very personal, based on affinity and friendship". "We are linked by a diaspora community more than four-million strong. Through educational and business connections, and an appreciation for each other’s cultures, our friendship grows along with our shared experience and shared ambitions," he said, adding that the results of this friendship "is seen in every aspect of the relationship".

"Not only was natural friendship and real partnership evident, but I was also struck by the depth and breadth of the truly important initiatives announced, demonstrating once again how India and the United States are collaborating on nearly every human endeavour. The projects we’re initiating will change the world", Garcetti said while speaking about Modi's historic US visit.

"I saw an incredible celebration of the bond between the world’s two great democracies. As President Biden so clearly heralded, I saw a celebration of the “defining partnership of this century”, added the US ambassador. The envoy also emphasized the importance of expanding the India-US partnership in the area of critical and emerging technologies. He said that it is time for both nations to raise their ambition further and work towards realizing it. "We are going to unlock the true potential of India-US relationship," Garcetti said.