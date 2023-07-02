UNSPEAKABLE COWARDICE MAYOR ALLEGES HORRIFIC ATTACK ON HIS SLEEPING WIFE KIDS AS RIOTERS RAM CAR INTO HOUSE

Paris: As France continues to burn, the mayor of a town in Paris, Vincent Jeanbrun, on Sunday said that his house was attacked by protesters on Saturday night.

According to Jeanbrun, who took to Twitter to highlight the attack, said protesters attacked his house with an intention to harm him and his family. “My wife and one of my children were injured,” said Jeanbrun, adding that “it was an attempted murder of unspeakable cowardice," he wrote.

He said that protesters “rammed a car” into his home before “setting a fire” while his family slept. earlier, protesters and rioters turned out on the streets of cities and towns, clashing with police, despite Macron's appeal to parents to keep their children at home.

About 2,500 fires were set and stores were ransacked, according to authorities. The justice minister said 30% of those detained were minors, some as young as 13. “It's not up to the state to raise children,” said the minister, Eric Dupond-Moretti, lashing out at parents of underage rioters. At a hilltop cemetery in Nanterre, where the teen identified only as Nahel was killed, hundreds of people stood along the road to pay tribute as mourners carried his white casket to the burial site, where journalists were barred. Some of the men carried folded prayer rugs. Before the burial, prayers were held at a mosque.

Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. France's Interior Ministry announced that in the latest night of violence, 1,311 people were arrested around the country, where 45,000 police officers fanned out in a so-far unsuccessful bid to restore order. In the violence sparked by the teen's death on Tuesday, some 2,400 persons have been arrested overall.