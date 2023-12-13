UN General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
Published: 3 hours ago
United Nations : The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in a strong demonstration of global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war. The vote also shows the growing isolation of the United States and Israel.
The vote in the 193-member world body was 153 in favour, 10 against and 23 abstentions. The support was higher than for an October 27 resolution that called for a humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities, where the vote was 120-14 with 45 abstentions. Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding. But the assembly's messages are important barometers of world opinion.
The UNGA draft resolution seeks an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" besides ensuring humanitarian access and unconditional release of all the hostages by Hamas. The resolution also wants all the concerned parties to abide by international law with regard to protection of civilians.
Stating that there is an enormous humanitarian crisis and a large-scale loss of human lives in Gaza, India has voted in favour of the UNGA resolution demanding ceasefire. India also underlined the need for upholding the international humanitarian law and reiterated the efforts towards the two-state solution to the protracted Palestine conflict.
On the other hand, Israel said that the UNGA General Assembly resolution failed to condemn the Hamas organisation for its alleged crimes against humanity and also did not mention the name of Hamas.
