UNION FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN RUBBISHES NEGATIVE WESTERN PERCEPTIONS OF INDIA

Washington DC: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman India has rubbished “negative Western perceptions” of India in the backdrop of violence against Muslims since the BJP came to power in 2014. Sitharaman while replying to a question at the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), during a discussion on the resilience and growth of the Indian economy on Monday denied that the violence against Muslims in India was state sponsored.

The Finance Minister said that India has the second largest Muslim population in the world and that population is only growing in numbers. “If there is a perception or in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the State which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask will this happen in India, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947 as opposed to Pakistan which was formed at the same time?” she said.

While comparing India with Pakistan, the union Finance Minister said that in the neighboring country, “every minority has been dwindling in its number or decimated”. “Even some of the Muslim sects also have been decimated there,” she claimed. The Finance Minister said that violence prevails against Muhajirs and Shias and many others sects in Pakistan who are “not accepted by the majority” in the Muslim majority country.

“Whereas, in India, you would find every strand of Muslim doing their business, their children being educated, given fellowships,” she said. “So across the board in India, if violence is happening to affect Muslims is itself is a fallacy as a statement. Let the people who write the reports to come to India and prove their point. I host them,” she said.

The Finance Minister said that foreign investments have kept coming to India. "I would tell the prospective investors to come & look at what's happening in India rather than listening to perceptions being built by people who've not visited the ground but writing reports," she said.