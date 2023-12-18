Karachi (Pakistan): Underworld don and India's most wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been poisoned and admitted to a hospital in Pakistan's Karachi. According to sources, Ibrahim is being kept under tight security in the hospital.

The sources said that the don may have been suffering from a serious health complication. Tight security is placed at the hospital where Ibrahim is admitted and entry of visitors is strictly restricted. The wanted don may have been hospitalised for the last days, sources said. However, these reports are not yet officially confirmed by any agency in Pakistan or outside.

Suspicions on the actual health condition of the don escalated following the intensified security measures taken after his hospitalisation. The entire floor in the hospital is allotted for Ibrahim and nobody from outside is being allowed except for his close family members and doctors concerned. As an uneasy air of silence is building up around the don's hospitalisation, the internet services have been shut down in different parts of Pakistan.

In January this year, reports emerged that Dawood Ibrahim had allegedly remarried a Pakistani woman and then relocated to an unknown location in Karachi, Pakistan. In a statement before the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the don's nephew, Alishah Parkar, gave complete details of Dawood's family tree. Parkar claimed that the underworld gangster has relocated himself to another location in Karachi.