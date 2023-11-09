UNDER FIRE FOR GAZA ATTACK ISRAEL SENDS HUMANITARIAN AID FOR BESIEGED PEOPLE

Tel Aviv: Under fire for relentless attack on Gaza, Israel said it dispatched 665 trucks through Rafah as of Wednesday, stressing that, the trucks contain food, medicine, tents and water for the Gazans.

Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) spokeswoman Shani Sasson on Thursday highlighted in a Twitter post on Isreal Defence Forces's (IDF) X handle said that the IDF is facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians through COGAT.

"We continue to facilitate the delivery of aid to the people of Gaza just like we did before Hamas attacked us," she said. She further said that over 3000 tons of food, over 1700 tons of medicine and over 1,000,000 litres of water have been sent in these trucks.

"We are working to improve how we screen goods and we will continue to do so," she added. The COGAT is a unit in the Israeli Ministry of Defence that engages in coordinating civilian issues between the Government of Israel, the Israel Defence Forces, international organizations, diplomats, and the Palestinian Authority. Sasson also shared COGAT's mission which is to make sure that humanitarian aid gets to people who need it and to make sure that Hamas doesn't steal it.

Moreover, she stressed, "We are working closely with the international community and we will continue to do so." Earlier on Tuesday, COGAT said that thousands of civilians crossed the Rafah border crossing, which reopened on Tuesday to facilitate the passage of foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt. In a video posted by the COGAT on X, thousands of civilians were seen crossing the border to save their lives amid Israel Hamas war in the region.