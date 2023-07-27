UNACCEPTABLE INDIA ON CHINA ISSUING STAPLED VISAS TO SOME SPORTSPERSONS FROM ARUNACHAL PRADESH

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, deemed China's action as "unacceptable" during a press briefing. The Indian government, in response, took decisive action by putting on hold the departure of the three players, along with their team consisting of eight players, one coach, and three officials.

"It has come to our notice that Stapled visas were issued to some of our citizens representing the country in an international sporting event in China. This is unacceptable. And we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India deserves the right to suitably respond to such actions," Bagchi said.

It's worth noting that China has long maintained a disputed stance on Arunachal Pradesh, considering it as part of Tibet and referring to it as South Tibet. In contrast, India has consistently asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inseparable part of its territory.

The issuance of stapled visas to the players from Arunachal Pradesh brought the contentious border issue between India and China to the forefront once again. The global community, including the United States, has firmly supported India's stance on the boundary issue, recognizing the McMahon Line as the de facto boundary between India and China in the region of Arunachal Pradesh, reaffirming its status as an indisputable part of India.

India's decision to withhold the departure of the wushu players to participate in the games was a significant diplomatic move, signalling its displeasure and concern over China's actions. The incident has the potential to escalate tensions between the two countries, as it touches upon sensitive territorial and political issues.