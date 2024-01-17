UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY PRESIDENT DENNIS FRANCIS TO VISIT INDIA THIS MONTH

United Nations: United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis will embark on his maiden official visit to India later this month after assuming the highest position of the UN's main policy-making organ. The president of the 78th session of the UNGA, Francis, will first pay an official visit to Kampala, Uganda, starting Wednesday, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Francis' four-day visit to Kampala from January 17 to 21 will be to attend the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, held under the theme Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence. He will also attend the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China on January 21, convened under the theme Leaving No One Behind.

In his address in Uganda at the two high-level forums of developing countries, Francis will highlight that at a time of unprecedented crises, the combined voice of the Global South is much more needed, the statement said. Francis and his delegation from Uganda will proceed to back-to-back official visits to India and China, the statement said without providing the exact date of his trip to New Delhi.