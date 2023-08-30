Moscow (Russia) : Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the early hours of Wednesday in what appears to be the biggest drone attack on Russian soil in 18 months. Drones hit an airport in the western Pskov region and were shot down over the regions of Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan and Kaluga.

The strike in Pskov hit an airport in the region's namesake capital and damaged four Il-78 transport aircraft, Russia's state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials. Pskov regional Governor Mikhail Vedernikov ordered all flights to and from the Pskov airport canceled Wednesday, citing the need to assess the damage during daylight.

Footage and images posted on social media overnight showed smoke billowing over the city of Pskov and a large blaze. Vedernikov said there were no casualties, and the fire has been contained.

Pskov appeared to be the only region where the drones caused damage. Three drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, according to the Russian military, and two over the Oryol region, its Gov. Andrei Klychkov said. One was downed over the Ryazan region, one more over Kaluga, and one more over the Moscow region, officials said. No damage or casualties were registered in those regions. (AP)