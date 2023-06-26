Hyderabad: US President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the recent events in Russia, officials said. According to the White House, the two leaders also discussed Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive, and Biden reaffirmed unflinching US support, which includes ongoing security, financial, and humanitarian assistance.

I spoke with US President Joe Biden and it was a positive and inspiring conversation. We discussed the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia. The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored, Zelensky said while adding that he thanked Biden for the unflagging support for Ukraine. He shared his statement in twitter.

He underscored the importance to increase air capabilities of Ukraine. It is important to further increase capabilities to protect our skies. In this context, I also thanked him for the support of the fighter jet coalition. We discussed further expansion of defense cooperation, with an emphasis on long-range weapons, Zelenskyy said.

I am grateful for the readiness of the US and the American people to stand side by side with Ukraine until the full liberation of all our territories within internationally recognized borders. We coordinated our positions on the eve of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, discussed further work on the implementation of Ukraine Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit, he added.

"President Biden spoke today with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to discuss support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression. They discussed Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unwavering US support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid. The leaders also discussed recent events in Russia," the White House readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said. (with ANI inputs)