Kyiv [Ukraine] : Terming Hamas attacks on Israel as 'horrible news', Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asserted that terror should have no place in the world. Zelenskyy said that in the face of such a terrorist strike, everyone who values life must stand in solidarity. He said that Israel's right to self-defence is "unquestionable."

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Ukrainian president sought release of all details regarding the terrorist assault and holding those behind the attack accountable. He pointed out that whoever resorts to terror and finances terror commits a crime against the world. His post on X said: "Horrible news from Israel. My condolences go out to everyone who lost relatives or close ones in the terrorist attack. We have faith that order will be restored and terrorists will be defeated."

Zelenskyy said that terror should have no place in the world, because it is always a crime, not just against a specific country or this terror's victims, but against humanity in general and our entire world.

"Anyone who resorts to terror commits a crime against the world. Whoever finances terror is committing a crime against the world. The world must stand united and in solidarity so that terror does not attempt to break or subjugate life anywhere and at any moment. Israel's right to self-defense is unquestionable," he said.

The Ukraine president said that all details surrounding this terrorist assault must be revealed so that the world knows and holds accountable everyone who supported and helped carry out the attack.

Zelenskyy further appealed: "All Ukrainian citizens who remain in the risk zone must carefully obey all orders issued by local security services and remain vigilant. Please be cautious. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our embassy in Israel are ready to assist in any situation. To support Ukrainians in Israel, we established an operational headquarters."