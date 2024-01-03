UKRAINE FM BRIEFS JAISHANKAR ON ESCALATING RUSSIAN ATTACKS PROPOSES GLOBAL PEACE SUMMIT

New Delhi: Ukraine Foreign Affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephone conversation with External Affairs minister EAM S. Jaishankar on Wednesday and informed that Russia's recent escalation of terror and mass air attacks, which caused civilian suffering and destruction.

Both the leaders discussed further cooperation on the Peace Formula and the Ukrainian Foreign Minister informed of Ukraine’s vision for the Global Peace Summit of Leaders.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said,"My first call in 2024 was with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Ukrainian-Indian relations. We agreed to hold the first meeting of the India-Ukraine Inter-Governmental Commission since 2018 in the near future. The rejuvenation of this primary mechanism of our bilateral ties will allow us to jointly move forward in a comprehensive manner".

"We discussed further cooperation on the Peace Formula. In this regard, I informed my counterpart of Ukraine’s vision for the Global Peace Summit of leaders", he added.

India and Ukraine have witnessed a series of diplomatic engagements, with Jaishankar assuring Kuleba in a phone conversation back in August 2022 that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance would reach Ukraine soon.

The assurance was reiterated in Jaishankar's tweet, where he stated, "Appreciated the conversation today with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine. Discussed recent developments in the conflict and its continuing global repercussions. Assured that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will be reaching very soon."

In November 2022 too, Jaishankar had a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, during which they discussed the grain initiative and nuclear concerns amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Jaishankar tweeted about the meeting, saying, "Pleasure to meet FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine. Our discussions covered recent developments in the conflict, the grain initiative and nuclear concerns."

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has not only raised humanitarian concerns but also global repercussions, prompting nations worldwide to engage in diplomatic efforts to address the escalating crisis.