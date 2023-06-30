New Delhi: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has extended his country’s support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to world leaders to grant permanent membership to the African Union (AU) in the Group of G-20.

Cleverly also reiterated his country’s support for India’s permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He said this on Thursday while addressing the Chatham House London Conference 2023, a special event with the theme “Strategic cooperation: Principles and priorities for a modern multilateralism”.

He said that global multilateralism brings the “sheer heft that is needed to tackle humanity’s most fundamental challenges” and that’s why the United Kingdom is deeply invested in it. “It seems obvious to me that the voice of the poorest and most vulnerable countries must be heard at the heart of the multilateral system,” Cleverly said. “That’s why, we support permanent membership of the G20 for the African Union and welcome India’s leadership on taking this forward.”

During India’s G20 Presidency this year, Prime Minister Modi has emphasized on integrating the priorities of the African nations in the Group’s agenda. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. Modi has written to all the leaders of the member countries to make the 55-nation African Union a permanent member of the Group. The appeal comes three months before New Delhi hosts the Leaders’ Summit of the G-20.

But why is India so keen to bring the AU on board the G20?

India’s G-20 presidency has the potential to give India’s Africa policy a further fillip, according to Gurjit Singh, former Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia and the AU and currently the Chair of the CII Task Force on the Asia Africa Growth Corridor.

“A refurbished Africa policy will burnish the G-20 Presidency with India as the voice of the Global South (VOGS),” Singh writes in an article titled ‘It’s time for Africa’ for the Observer Research Foundation.

“Since India is the voice of the Global South, speaking up for Africa, in particular, is important,” he states. “Africa suffered deeply from the consequences of the (COVID-19) pandemic and the Ukraine conflict. The participation of African countries in the VOGS summit showed their expectations and the potential for the fulfilment of the said expectations through India’s G20 presidency.”

According to Rajiv Bhatia, former Indian Ambassador to South Africa, Kenya and Lesotho and Distinguished Fellow at the Gateway House Indian Council for Foreign Relations, India’s proposal has given a shot in the arm for the AU’s campaign to be included in the G20.

“For several years, African governments and the AU, the pan-African grouping of 55 member states, have been striving to achieve this goal,” Bhatia writes in article titled ‘Bringing the African Union into the G20’. “A major milestone was crossed in February 2023 when the AU Summit adopted a formal decision to be part of the G20 after considering a proposal by Macky Sall, President of Senegal and the then AU Chairperson.”

Bhatia argues that the AU’s entry will make the G20 “more representative and inclusive, thereby enhancing its moral credibility”. “India has spent time in laying the groundwork for this moment,” he states. “Now New Delhi should step up its diplomatic game by using diverse tools available in its armoury.”

In his address on Thursday, British Foreign Secretary Cleverly listed out a set of five transnational priorities in terms of reforms, including reform of the UNSC. “We want to see permanent African representation and membership extended to India, Brazil, Germany and Japan,” the British Foreign Secretary said. “I know this is a bold reform. But it will usher the Security Council into the 2020s. And the UNSC has grown before – albeit not since 1965.”