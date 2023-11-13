London : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty hosted India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar for Diwali tea at Downing Street here on Sunday.

Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister Sunak and his wife for their warm reception and gracious hospitality. In a thanksgiving post on X, EAM said, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister @RishiSunak on #Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. India and UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times."

London visit marked the start of Jaishankar's five-day official visit to the UK with an aim to review various aspects of bilateral ties and give "new impetus to the friendly ties". "Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Diwali. Hope that this Festival of Lights brings peace, prosperity and health for all," the minister posted earlier on X.

While in the UK, Jaishankar is expected to attend an event at Lord's Cricket Ground and address a Diwali Reception organised by the High Commission of India in London on Monday. He is also expected at a repatriation ceremony for two ancient temple sculptures from Uttar Pradesh and join a discussion on the theme of How a billion people see the world'.

During his talks with his UK counterpart, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, in London, it is expected that preparations for Sunak's possible visit to India in the next few months will be on the agenda. "India and the UK have a growing bilateral partnership. During his visit, the external affairs minister will be holding discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and will meet several other dignitaries," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement last week.